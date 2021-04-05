A car ploughed into a house at Gerard den Brabanderhof in Hoorn in an incident that occurred on Sunday evening. According to the police, a driver lost control of the vehicle around 9:25 p.m. while navigating a curve.

NH Nieuws reported that the residents of the house was sitting on a sofa which was knocked into the kitchen by the vehicle. Though they were sent flying from one room of the home to another, there were no injuries though those involved were “quite shocked,” police said. Their children were upstairs sleeping at the time.

The driver, a 23-year-old woman from Hoorn, was arrested after the incident. Blood was drawn from her to determine whether she was under the influence of any substances at the time of the crash.

She was initially taken into custody on suspicion of dangerous driving, based on witness statements that she was driving at a high rate of speed.

The house and the wall of the facade through which the car drove are heavily damaged. The police are still further investigating the incident.