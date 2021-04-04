The fire brigade was out on Saturday evening to extinguish a major fire on the Siciliëweg in Amsterdam's Western Docklands.

According to a spokesperson for the fire service, the fire in the shed on the Siciliëweg was under control around 1:30 a.m. He expects that the damping down will take a few more hours.

There is a mountain of waste in the building, which made extinguishing difficult. "The fire is under control. We are now driving the waste out of the shed together with the company and extinguishing it further," said the spokesperson early Sunday morning.

Local residents up to Badhoevedorp were affected by the fire. According to the fire brigade, measurements show that no hazardous substances were released.

The cause of the fire, which broke out on Saturday evening, is not yet known.