The corona self-tests offered at drugstore chain Etos since Saturday have already been sold out in several stores. According to a spokeswoman, there was a line of people waiting at some stores before opening time. There is no maximum number that a customer can buy, but Etos asks people to "also think about each other a little."

During the first few days, Etos limited the supply to a few dozen tests per branch. Availability will increase next week.

With the rapid tests, people can test themselves to see if they are infected with the coronavirus. The result will then follow after fifteen minutes. Etos emphasizes that the test is intended for preventive testing. "For example, when people want to visit a vulnerable family member at Easter," said a spokeswoman.

The Ministry of Health approved two rapid tests last week that allows people to test themselves for the coronavirus. These are antigen tests from the companies Roche and Biosynex. The test that Etos sells is from producer Roche and costs 8.99 euros.

The national government also warns that the result of a self-test is less accurate. The tests should, therefore, not be used when one has symptoms of the virus. Even for someone who has been in close contact with an infected person or who has returned from a high-risk area, the tests do not offer any relief. In those cases, a test appointment must always be made with a local test site.

Self-tests are also not intended as an access test. They are also not suitable for people from a high-risk group or for people who work with vulnerable people or informal carers.