In Urk (Flevoland) and Krimpen aan den IJssel (Zuid-Holland) more than the recommended maximum of 30 people were present at Good Friday evening masses. Despite the crowds, there were no major incidents. The police were visibly present at the Sion Church in Urk, where a reporter was assaulted last Sunday. There was a relaxed atmosphere in Krimpen aan den IJssel. There, too, a reporter was attacked last week.

On Sunday, many journalists went to Urk because the Sion Church re-opened its doors to the broader public. Due to the coronavirus, the government advises admitting a maximum of thirty people.

The Sion Church then announced that it would spread the group of churchgoers over various services to ensure fewer crowds. On Friday, more than thirty people attended the evening mass.

The Mieras Church in Krimpen aan den IJssel also allowed more people than the rules prescribe. According to the church, all those present do adhere to the applicable corona rules. The people keep a distance of 1.5 meters from each other and, according to a spokesman for the church, there is enough space for that.

Threats letter

In recent days, a firework bomb has gone off at the church, and a threatening letter was sent stating that the church will be set on fire. That is why the police are present, and people who behave suspiciously will be searched. Reporters will also be on site this weekend.