People who tested positive for the coronavirus in the past six months, will only need to get one dose of coronavirus vaccine when they get vaccinated, public health institute RIVM said on Friday. Research showed that one dose is enough to protect people who already have coronavirs antibodies in their systems from a new infection, the Health Council previously said, ANP reports.

From Friday, people who call to make an appointment for coronavirus vaccination will be asked whether they tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the past six months. If so, they'll only get one appointment. People who've had the coronavirus in the past six months and already have two appointments scheduled, are asked to contact the GGD as quickly as possible to cancel the second shot.

According to the Health Council, research showed that the immunity people build up from going through a coronavirus infection lasts at least six months. "It was also found that a single dose of vaccine within those six months significantly increases their antibody levels. That is why the council recommends vaccinating people who tested positive less than six months ago with just one dose," the Health Council said.

This advice applies to all three coronavirus vaccines currently used in the Netherlands - Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and Moderna. The Janssen vaccine, the first delivery of which is expected in mid-April, requires only one dose from the start.

People with seriously weakened immune systems, and mobile people with a neurological disorder that can cause difficulty breathing, will still have to get both doses, whether or not they've had the coronavirus in the past six months. "For vulnerable clients in institutions, the doctor will consider whether they should receive a second vaccination after a corona infection," the RIVM said.