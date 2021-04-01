Five cots and cribs reviewed by consumer safety authority NVWA failed to meet safety standards and may in some cases present serious health risks. The government organization examined a total of 20 products, and aside from five which had major safety risks, three others had more minor concerns.



"The deficiencies found present a real risk of limb entrapment, head injury or choking hazard. The NVWA advises parents and / or guardians not to use these cots for children up to 4 years old," the NVWA said in a statement. It was referring to the Bopita Sven Pure Gray, the Coming Kids Loft Stapelgoed, the Quax Loft, the Schardt Nordic, and the Viking Choice Meegroeibed.



It also raised concern with the MamaLoes Noa white, the Treppy 1135 Natur, and the Colorado model of crib sold under the brands Interchild and xadventure.



Further sale of the unsafe beds is now prohibited, but the NVWA warned of units which may still be found on the market. Consumers should also keep the model names in mind when researching second-hand products.

The criteria NVWA examined in its study, among other things, the stability of its parts and whether the edges could prevent children from climbing out of the bed. The most common flaws that were found in the research were poor stability and large gaps between different parts.