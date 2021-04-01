A police officer was injured on Wednesday evening after the police had to break up a party that took place on the beach in Noordwijk. The emergency services received reports around 8:30 p.m. about a party with more than 300 young people on the beach, according to Omroep West.

When the police ordered the young people to go home, it ended in a brief confrontation. One officer was injured and sustained abrasions on both arms and one leg, but hospitalization was not required, Hart van Nederland reported.

In the aftermath, a number of party attendees were arrested around the Vuurtorenplein in the Zuid-Holland municipality. In order to get a better view of the large group, a police helicopter was also deployed during the incident.

The nice weather on Wednesday combined with growing irritation with the coronavirus lockdown sent Netherlands residents outside in large numbers. That lead to a number of parks throughout the Netherlands being cleared out due to people's failure to adhere to the coronavirus measures.