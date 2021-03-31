The Amsterdam AEX index reached its highest level ever at 703.32 points on Wednesday, breaking the previous record from 21 years ago, ANP reports.

On 4 September 2000, the AEX closed at 701.56 and hit the highest price ever of 703.18. That was the height of the internet bubble, also often called the dotcom bubble.

When the internet bubble burst, the AEX reached a low of 218.44 in March 2003.