A man died as a result of an argument in Abbenes in the province of Noord-Holland. The incident took place on Monday at about 9 a.m. on Greveling in the town. A stabbing weapon may have been used, police said.

Man overleden na #steekpartij #Greveling in #Abbenes, de politie heeft een verdachte aan kunnen houden pic.twitter.com/0XEklArsAE — Michel van Bergen (@mvbergen) March 29, 2021

The police have arrested a suspect, reported ANP. No details were disclosed about the victim or suspect were released by 3 p.m.



Responding officers officers found the victim seriously injured. Resuscitation was no longer possible.

Community police officers said they would host an open forum with area residents on Monday to discuss the incident further and to respond to their questions. Abbenes is a town in Noord-Holland that forms part of the municipality of Haarlemmermeer.