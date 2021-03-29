Last week, the police in the Netherlands fined 6,423 people for violating the coronavirus curfew currently in effect in the country. That's over 500 more fines than the 5,906 issued the week before.

The number of fines for violating the ban on gathering in groups decreased from 159 to 140. The police also issued 204 warnings for people not adhering to other coronavirus measures, such as social distancing. The week before there were 217 such warnings.

Over this past weekend, the police broke up 50 illegal parties - one more than the previous weekend.

Curfew in the Netherlands currently starts at 10:00 p.m. and ends at 4:30 a.m.