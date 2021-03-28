By 2030, there will be enough affordable electric cars in the Netherlands to reach the goals set in the Climate Agreement, a study by financial advisor PwC showed. The government is also working on improving access to charging and providing enough green energy to charge batteries.

Part of the Climate Agreement entails that only cars with an electric motor will be sold in the Netherlands from 2030 onward. According to researchers, there is nothing standing in the way of achieving this goal.

By the end of the decade, the PwC predicts 1.9 million electric passenger cars will drive on Dutch rounds, meaning that one in five will be electrically powered.

Currently, electric cars are still too expensive for many consumers. However, the average price of an electric car with a 300 km range will drop below the price of a fossil fuel car by 2024, PwC estimates. “Car manufacturers are fully committed to producing electric cars because of strict CO2 standards in the European Union and the huge fines that come with breaking the standards.”

At the end of last year, there were 230 thousand charging points n the Netherlands. Should the number of electric cars increase to the expected levels, 1.5 million extra charging points are needed.

According to PwC, that requires 644 new charging points to be installed per working day over the next nine years. PwC believes this is feasible with the support of the government. It is important the new cabinet responds to developments that enhance sustainable transport choices, PwC said. This includes manifesting electric driving in legislation, preferably also within the European Union.