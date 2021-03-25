Dutch Cabinet meetings will happen online for the time being, Prime Minister Mark Rutte decided after two cabinet members tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

State Secretary Mona Keijzer tested positive on Monday, after which all cabinet members were advised to get tested on Wednesday - five days since they've had contact with Keijzer at the Council of Ministers meeting on Friday. Minister Kasja Ollongren got positive test results back on Thursday. Rutte himself tested negative.

According to the coronavirus guidelines, cabinet meetings can still be held as long as social distancing is maintained and other coronavirus measures adhered to. But to err on the side of caution, Rutte decided to hold these meetings via video call for the time being.