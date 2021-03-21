An accident with four vehicles occurred in Hoogeveen in Drenthe on Saturday afternoon. Two victims have were taken to the hospital.

This is what local newspaper Dagblad van het Noorden reports. One person became trapped in an upside-down vehicle. What exactly happened is still unclear.

“The relief work is in full swing. How many victims there are is currently unknown ”, the police said.

The accident happened at the intersection with Boekweitlaan and Ericalaan. The road was closed down, and emergency services rushed to the site en masse. About three ambulances arrived and also a trauma helicopter.