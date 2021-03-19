Dutch YouTube star Nikkie de Jager was tied up and beaten with a firearm during an armed robbery at her home in August last year, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said in court on Friday. Two suspects, 22-year-old Hamza T. and 24-year-old Eddie N., appeared in court, RTL Nieuws reports.

The 27-year-old makeup artist, best known as NikkieTutorials on YouTube, and her fiance Dylan Drossaers were robbed in their home in August last year. Four robbers held them at gunpoint. Nikkie described the robbery as "one of the most scary and traumatic events of my life."

According to the Prosecutor, the suspects forcefully grabbed the two victims, tied them up and pressed a firearm to their chests. They also threatened them. "You have to sit for half an hour, otherwise we will come back and you will have problems," they said, according to the Prosecutor.

The robbers fled the scene with a large amount of jewelry and a Louis Vuitton bag, among other things. The two suspects that appeared in court on Friday are part of a larger group suspected of a series of robberies and burglaries.