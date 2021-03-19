The police are investigating a 51-year-old man and 34-year-old woman for illegal dog trading after they were found with 42 English bulldogs in a shed in Vriezenveen, Overijssel on Monday. They are suspected of violating the rules for keeping and trading dogs commercially, the police said. The dogs were healthy and not neglected, so they were not confiscated.

The police and Dutch food and consumer product safety authority NVWA went to investigate after getting a tip from someone who wanted to buy a dog from the pair. He did not trust what he saw and decided to contact the authorities. The police and NVWA found 21 adult bulldogs and 21 puppies in the shed in Vriezenveen.

An official report was drawn up against the two and the NVWA is investigating further. Inspectors will be sent to make sure the dogs are being kept in humane conditions and that the two suspects are meeting all the requirements for trading animals commercially.

According to the NVWA and police, the coronavirus lockdown increased the need for the companionship and love a pet can offer and animal shelter, breeders and traders are selling far more dogs than before. The increased demand also increases the risk of illegal trade and animals not being well cared for by traders.

The NVWA therefore called on prospective dog owners to be extra vigilant. Always go get your dog from the trader, so that you can see what conditions the animal lived in. It is also a good idea to have a veterinarian inspect the dog before purchase. And always notify the NVWA if you suspect that animals are being neglected.