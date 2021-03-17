Departing Health Minister Hugo de Jonge was turned away by a polling station in Rotterdam on Wednesday morning, because he did not have a valid form of ID on him. "His passport had expired," the chairman of the polling station at De Kuip told Rijnmond.

The CDA politician was sent home to get a valid form of ID before he can cast his vote.

Other Dutch politicians had more success in voting this morning. D66 leader Sigrid Kaag was the first party leader to vote. She did so at a polling station in The Hague before 8:00 a.m. this morning. "I chose a new person on the list and a woman," she said on talk show Goedemorgen Nederland. "I hope that today we will get a lot of votes. This is really about something. It is about the future of the Netherlands."

SP leader Lilian Marijnissen voted at a primary school in Oss shortly after 8:00 a.m.. She voted for her party colleague Renske Leijten, she said to Omroep Brabant. PvdA leader Lilianne Ploumen voted in Amsterdam.