There will be no Rock Werchter this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Belgian music festival, which is very popular among Netherlands residents, will only return in June 2022, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly," the organizers said. "With the great momentum on vaccine rollout, we had hoped that it might be possible, however we have come to the reluctant conclusion that given the current restrictions we simply cannot prepare for a 2021 festival in the normal way."

The organizers acknowledged that this decision affects everyone involved in the festival, from artists to staff to fans. "Our sector has been on hold for a whole year now. There is light at the end of the tunnel, but the dark times are not over." The organizers said they want fans and artists to enjoy the festival to the fullest, "and with the current situation we could not achieve this for you."

The festival will return next year, "in full swing and even much better than that". Ticket holders will be contacted by Ticketmaster. They can choose between keeping their ticket for next year, or a credit refund that can be used on any festival that takes place at the Festivalpark in Werchter this year or next.