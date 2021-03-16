Pfizer/BioNTech will deliver around 10 million additional doses of their coronavirus vaccine to the European Union in the second quarter. About 100 thousand of those doses are destined for the Netherlands.

These extra doses were originally scheduled to be delivered in the third and fourth quarter of this year, but production is going faster than expected. In total, some 200 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be delivered to the EU in the second quarter.

Last week Pfizer already announced that it was delivering 4 million more doses to the EU this month, including 169 thousand to the Netherlands.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called the accelerated delivery "very good news". "It gives Member States room to fill in possible gaps in supplies," she said, according to NOS.