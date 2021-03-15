Dutch side effects laboratory Lareb received ten reports "in which thrombosis or embolism may have played a role" after an AstraZeneca vaccine was administered, the lab said on Monday.

Lareb stressed that none of these reports involved serious, rare signs of clot formation in combination with a decreased number of blood platelets in adults under 50 years of age, as Denmark and Norway reported they received. "Lareb has not seen any reports with this specific image so far," the organization said.

The side effects lab will investigate the ten reports it received. "And where necessary, more information is requested to get the picture more complete."

On Sunday night, the Ministry of Public Health announced that the Netherlands will suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for two weeks as a precaution. This was prompted by reports from Denmark and Norway of multiple people presenting with thrombosis after receiving the vaccine.

The Ministry stressed that no link between the symptoms and vaccine had been established, but Health Minister Hugo de Jonge decided to err on the side of caution. The vaccine will not be used in the Netherlands until and including March 28.

The government's Coronavirus Dashboard shows that 290 thousand AstraZeneca vaccinations were planned for the next two weeks.