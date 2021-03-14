A remarkable accident took place in Kerkdriel in Gelderland on Saturday night. A van drove into a house on the Pietersdijk. The two occupants took off after the accident. The 22-year-old driver was found injured several blocks away.

The accident happened around 6:30 PM. The van drove up the dike from Sint Annatroonstraat and shot straight ahead into the house. The residents were unharmed, but the damage to the house is considerable. Emergency services found an injured man a few blocks away. It soon became clear that it was the driver of the van. The police are still looking for the second occupant. He or she is not a suspect in the case, but the police would like to get in touch with the person for medical care.

The breath test taken by the driver showed that alcohol was involved. He refused a subsequent blood test, forcing the police to take his driver's license. The Public Prosecutor must determine whether the driver will get the driver's license back.