A police officer was injured in an arrest on the A12 motorway near Zevenaar (Gelderland) on Saturday evening. A 49-year-old motorist who had been taken off the road tried to flee using the emergency lane, after which a skirmish ensued.

According to a colleague, the officer was "seriously injured in the head and face". Nevertheless, in the end he did not have to go to the hospital for treatment. That was true for the driver who had been pulled over. After questioning, the man, who has no permanent residency address, was put in jail.

Brawl

The car with a German license plate came into the picture through the so-called ANPR technique (automatic number plate recognition) at the border crossing in Beek. Officers put in a car chase and stopped the vehicle on the A12 exit Zevenaar. The driver got into a fight with the officers almost immediately.

In the context of the investigation, the police does not want to say anything about the reason for the arrest. In any case, the man was taken off the road because of his license plate. This happens, for example, if a fine is open on a number plate or the driver is wanted by the judicial authorities.