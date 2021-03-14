The Netherlands ’ streets are planned to be equipped with more smart traffic lights that save ambulances critical time when helping a patient. Smart traffic lights recognize emergency service vehicles and automatically turn green to let them pass.

Currently, there are about 800 smart traffic lights in the entire country. By the end of the year, Minister of Infrastructure Cora van Nieuwenhuizen wants to increase that number by at least one thousand.

Many collisions occur every year when ambulances are pushed to drive through red to save the life of a patient. “We really want to avoid these types of accidents. This is a beautiful example of how technology helps us to make the road safer”, Van Nieuwenhuizen said in a statement.

Via a special system in the ambulance, information on their location, trajectory and destination is sent to the traffic lights. Drivers on the street who use apps such as Flitsmeister will also receive a warning that an ambulance is approaching and give them enough time to make room.

In the future, smart traffic lights will also be used to recognize trucks, buses and cyclists. When trucks do not have to brake as often they save fuel and cause fewer emissions. Delays in public transport can also be alleviated with smart traffic lights and cyclists will get a green light sooner as well.