The European Union has made mistakes when ordering corona vaccines, Vice President Frans Timmermans of the European Commission admits in the German daily Der Tagesspiegel on Saturday.

The European Commission has been strongly criticized for its hesitant actions and strategic mistakes in the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines. In addition, a number of Member States are also dissatisfied with the distribution of the vaccines.

In the current situation, we have to ensure that "all of Europe gets vaccines", says the European commissioner. "It is true that mistakes have been made when ordering the vaccines, both in Brussels and in the Member States," said Timmermans, who wants to take stock after the pandemic. "Then we can see what we have done wrong and what we have done right." He does believe, however, that a European approach is also in favor of the wealthier member states.

Brussels has now ordered at least 1.4 billion doses of the vaccines already authorized in the EU. That should be more than enough for the approximately 450 million Europeans.