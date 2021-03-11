The police and enforcement officers issued more than 36 thousand fines for people violating coronavirus measures last year, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said on Thursday, NU.nl reports.

After assessment, the OM imposed a fine in just over 22 thousand cases. Over 7 thousand people appealed, a little more than 30 percent. In other cases, about 11 percent of people appeal.

The OM handled just over 400 coronavirus-related criminal cases last year. Most of these were people suspected of coughing or spitting on police- or enforcement officers, claiming to be infected with the coroanvirus.