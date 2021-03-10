The first official storm of the year may hit the Netherlands on Thursday. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for strong winds for the entire country. This storm will be called Evert.

Wednesday started out cloudy, but dry, with some fog in the east. In the course of the afternoon, it will start raining from the west, spreading across the country by evening. Maximum temperatures will be around 9 degrees, with a moderate to fairly strong southwesterly wind.

Overnight, most of the rain will leave the Netherlands to the east. Minimum temperatures will be around 7 degrees, with a quite strong to strong southwest wind. The wind could turn stormy along the coast, with gusts up to 90 kilometers per hour in the western coastal area.

Thursday will be windy. Strong gusts between 80 and 100 kilometers per hour are expected throughout the country in the morning. In the west and north, gusts could reach 110 kilometers per hour. The wind will decrease in strength in the course of the afternoon.

The KNMI issued a code yellow warning for strong winds on Thursday. The warning applies to the entire country and takes effect at 9:00 a.m. tomorrow. "Traffic and outside activities may be hindered," the meteorological institute warned.

In addition to windy, Thursday will be partly cloudy with some showers. Later in the day there may be thunderstorms, with hail and more strong winds. Maximums will be around 11 degrees.

The snowstorm in the Netherlands in February was called Darcy, though the winds never became strong enough for Darcy to be an official storm, according to Weeronline.