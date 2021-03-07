The daily number of SARS-CoV-2 infections declined again on Sunday. The Dutch public health agency RIVM reported 4,567 people who tested positive for the viral infection. The seven-day average is now at 4,540, a two percent drop compared to last Sunday.

Infections for the calendar week are at 31,781, a two percent increase compared to the same period the previous week. Sunday's single-day tally was a 15 percent decrease versus Saturday and a three percent drop compared to last week.

The three cities with the most new infections on Saturday were Amsterdam (253), Rotterdam (176), and The Hague (112). In the Capital, infections went up 35 percent compared to last week. In Rotterdam, new infections fell by one percent compared to last Sunday. In The Hague, this number was a two percent decrease.

Compared to last week, the total number of Covid-19 patients being treated in hospitals remained the same. Dutch hospitals treated a total of 1,851 Covid-19 patients on Sunday, a net decrease of 12 patients compared to the previous day.

545 patients were stationed in intensive care wards, three more than the previous day. Another 1,306 patients were being treated in regular care, down 15 compared to Saturday. If this current trend continues, there will be around 1,858 hospitalized Covid-19 patients Saturday next week.

Between the afternoons of Saturday and Sunday, hospitals admitted 178 new coronavirus patients. Among them, 139 were placed in regular care wards, a 13 percent decrease compared to last week. Another 36 patients were moved to the intensive care, a 86 percent increase compared to last Sunday.

An estimate from the RIVM also showed that, so far, 1,596256 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered. That was an additional 24,938 injections in one day, bringing the number of vaccines in the past seven days to 277,248.

Another 30 deaths were also reported as being caused by Covid-19, the RIVM said. That brought the seven-day average to 39. Fatal cases of the coronavirus disease went down by 22 percent for the week, the RIVM data showed.

To date, 1,120,075 people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the SARS-CoV2 infection. That includes 15,833 people who died from Covid-19.