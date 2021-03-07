The police found a fetus in a nature reserve in Zeist (Utrecht). It concerns a fetus less than 24 weeks old. Someone probably wanted to bury the fetus, police said.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, a witness called the police that a body had been found at the Hoog Kanje, a police spokesman said. That is near the parking lot of a forest area.

What exactly happened is still unknown. The police would like to find the family of the fetus. "Before the funeral. So that the parents or those involved can say goodbye respectfully."

There is no felony or criminal offense because it concerns a fetus of less than 24 weeks. Therefore, the police are not conducting any further investigation.