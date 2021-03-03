The use of narcotics increased significantly among higher education students since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with four in ten students saying that they now use more alcohol and drugs, according to a study among over 7 thousand students by Lieve Mark, ANP reports.

Of students who currently are not satisfied with their lives, 50 percent said they drink more or use more drugs. Among the rest, this was 31 percent. "Students have been tiptoeing for so long that they have started to see alcohol or drugs as a way out to feel better. That is very worrying," researcher Zelda Geels said.

One of the main reasons for the increased use of narcotics among students is boredom, though a third also said they drink more or use more drugs because those around them do. "The choice of whether or not to drink is no longer there," said research Chris Vallenga. "If your roommates decide to drink in the common area, you just join. You can no longer avoid social pressure like before."

Lieve Mark, an initiative of students from Leiden, Delft and Utrecht, suggested having Fieldlab set up more experimental events and to see whether terraces, sports clubs, and associations can be allowed to open again.