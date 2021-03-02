The common idea of a pimp who takes their time and use their victim's infatuation with them to exploit them is outdated, according to the center against child and human trafficking CKM in a new report. According to the CKM, the current "loverboy" strikes much faster and often uses more violent means to coerce their victims, NOS reports.

The CKM investigated 25 human trafficking cases in a study commissioned by the police. The researchers found that the "recruitment period" for half of the victims was less than a week between first contact to moment of exploitation.

More than half of the victims investigated were not won over through an "affectionate relationship" with the perpetrator, and subsequently incited to sexual acts with others. They were more often coerced with threats and physical violence.

The Dutch authorities use the term "loverboy" to refer to a perpetrator, usually a man, that strikes up a relationship with often vulnerable and young victims and then coerce them into prostitution. According to the CKM, today's pimps still target vulnerable victims, such as minors in a youth institution.

The investigated perpetrators were young, on average 26.4 years old. About 80 percent of them immigrated to the Netherlands themselves, or their families did in past generations. 36 percent did not complete secondary school. Almost two thirds had debt. About 84 percent already had a criminal record. And about 68 percent were already known to the aid and care services.

A third of victims maintained contact with their pimp after the abuse is over, according to the CKM.