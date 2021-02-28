A man from Breda in Noord-Brabant was kidnapped Saturday night. Partly thanks to an unexpected curfew check, he was rescued. Three men were caught red handed and were arrested.

The police received a report last night that a person had been kidnapped and immediately started an investigation. During this investigation, the police received a report from the special investigation unit (boa).

They wanted to check a car in connection with the curfew but found that the occupants were behaving suspiciously. On suspicion that the men were driving under the influence, they called the police force.

The officers linked it to the kidnapping case and came to the car to check on the occupants. It then turned out that one of the four people in the vehicle was the kidnapped man.

Big knife in the car

The other three occupants, a 22-year-old man from Spijkenisse, a 21-year-old man from Rijen, and a 20-year-old man from Rotterdam, were arrested. Police also found a large knife in the car. The car and the knife have been confiscated.

The suspects will be questioned. The police are investigating, among other things, why the victim was kidnapped. The man, who filed a report, was not physically injured.