On Saturday morning, there will be dense fog in western parts of the Netherlands. This may lead to dangerous traffic-obscuring conditions, warns the meteorological institute KNMI. Visibility is expected to be less than 200 meters. The KNMI has issued code yellow for parts of the country.

The situation is expected to last until noon. In the course of the morning, the fog will gradually dissolve. Fog is also expected for the coming nights, which may hinder traffic.

In the course of the morning and especially in the afternoon, the sun is expected to come out in most places. Along the coast and near the IJsselmeer, clouds and fog may persist in the afternoon, Weer.nl reports.