Women in the Netherlands and elsewhere in the European Union are waiting longer and longer to become mothers, according to a study by statistical agency Eurostat for the year 2019.

In that year, the average age at which Dutch women had their first child was 30.1 years, compared to 30 years the year before. The European average increased from 29.3 in 2018 to 29.4 in 2019.

The youngest mothers live in Bulgaria, where the average age to have your first child is 26.3 years, followed by Romania at 26.9 years. Women in Italy on average wait the longest to have a child at 31.3 years, followed by Spain and Luxembourg at 31.1 years.