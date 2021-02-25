Fifteen tenants in Amsterdam will receive a rent reduction of 60 percent because there is a too high concentration of lead in their drinking water, the Rental Committee ruled on Thursday, ANP reports.

Sixteen cases were brought to the Committee. It asked tenants to demonstrate that there was more lead in their water than allowed by the Drinking Water Decree, which stipulates that a liter of tap water can't contain more than 10 micrograms of lead. They needed to get proof from a an accredited laboratory.

In 15 of the 16 cases, it was sufficiently demonstrated that the rental home is defective in terms of lead in the drinking water. These tenants' rents must be reduced by 60 percent. The reduction will remain in effect until the landlord has remedied the defect.