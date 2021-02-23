Residents of The Hague can request a free tree from the municipality this year. The municipality adopted this GroenLinks plan in an attempt to make The Hague greener, both municipal land and private gardens. Schools can also request a tree, Omroep West reports.

The Hague is one of the most densely populated cities in the Netherlands. The city currently counts around 120 thousand city trees. The municipality aims to increase that by between 600 and 1,000 trees per year in the coming years.

"It is good that we can contribute to an attractive and livable city, where we can better absorb the effects of climate change," Arjen Kapteijns, leader of the GroenLinks faction in The Hague, said to the broadcaster. Trees not only provide oxygen, but also absorb rain water, and provide habitats for birds and insects that help maintain biodiversity.

The intention is that the trees will be delivered in the autumn. The municipality hopes to especially encourage residents of areas with little greenery, like Escamp, Laak and the city center, to request a tree.