A tenant was ordered by a judge to move out of his apartment in the expensive Amsterdam Zuidas due to multiple noise complaints from his neighbors dating back to October 2019. Some of his neighbors could not await the court order and already moved out a couple of months prior, AT5 reports.

The man was accused of making “loud, frightening cries” that at times sounded like a howling wolf.

At the beginning of last year, the tenant admitted that the accusations were true. During preliminary hearings, it was revealed that he suffered from vocal tics caused by a psychological disorder. He underwent treatment in a psychiatric facility and began taking medication.

For a while, it seemed as if the situation had calmed down, however, a few weeks later neighbors reported noise complaints to the police 13 times within three days. Sound-proof walls installed in April of 2020 also did not help alleviate the situation.

In October of last year the housing corporation Eigen Haard, asked the man to move out of the apartment. This was not possible at the time due to the coronavirus pandemic and the tenant appealing that he wanted to continue living in the neighborhood.

Multiple residents sold their apartments and moved out of the building in the mean time,. according to AT5. In January, after complaints from residents that the tenant was “back in full force”, Eigen Haard took the case to court. A judge ruled that due to the situation not showing any improvement, the tenant had to vacate the premises.