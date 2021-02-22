In January, the average existing home was 9.3 percent more expensive than it was in the same month last year, according to figures released by Statistics Netherlands and the Land Registry on Monday. That is the biggest price increase in over two years and shows that the Dutch housing market is still overheated.

A total of 24,516 homes changed ownership in January, nearly 40 percent more than a year before and the biggest percentage increase since January 2015. This was also the highest number of homes ever sold in the month of January.

The stats office attributes the high number of homes sold partly to policy changes. From January 1 this year, first-time buyers under the age of 35 no longer have to pay transfer tax. And transfer tax for investors was increased to 8 percent.

Home prices in the Netherlands have been increasing almost constantly since reaching a low point in June 2013. In January 2021, home prices were at the highest level ever and 58 percent higher than the low point in 2013.