The University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG) is dealing with an outbreak of the B117 strain of the coronavirus. By Monday, 52 employees and patients had been infected with this more contagious strain first identified in the United Kingdom, including one person who died, RTV Noord reports.

The outbreak occurred in the chest surgery department, where mainly heart- and lung patients are treated. "It is horrible and sad that this is happening," a hospital spokesperson said to the broadcaster.

Most of the infected patients and employees only have minor symptoms and some have been sent home to quarantine and recover there.

The hospital will be testing hundreds of its employees for the virus. The outbreak is also causing some logistical problems, the spokesperson said. "Every time an employee tests positive, the roster has to be adjusted again. That is quite a puzzle. We all go a step further, but there is a limit."