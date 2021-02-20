The maximum number of participants was reached during a demonstration at the Malieveld in The Hague, the municipality of The Hague reports. There may be about a hundred people at the protest. More participants were not allowed due to public health issues that would pose, says the municipality. New demonstrators were, therefore, turned away.

The protest was announced on Facebook as a demonstration against police brutality, but the organization had canceled that event. Calls were circulating on social media to come to the Malieveld in a personal capacity. There were also people who demonstrated against the corona rules.

As of Sunday afternoon, all the protesters had left again. The demonstration was kept under control and no violence erupted.