Portion of a Dutch government poster warning of a curfew during the coronavirus lockdown. January 2021 NL Times RVD
Tuesday, February 16, 2021 - 12:20
Slight increase in curfew violations last week
Last week, the Dutch police reportedly fined 7,383 people for staying out past curfew., nearly 400 more fines than were distributed for the same offense in the week prior.
454 fines were handed out for forming groups larger than allowed according to the coronavirus restriction rules. 345 people got away with a warning.
Police also broke up 96 illegal house parties in the past week.