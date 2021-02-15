The emission of greenhouse gases and air pollutants in the Netherlands continues to decrease, public health and environment institute RIVM said on Monday based on final figures for 2019. Preliminary figures for 2020 will be published next month.

Ammonia emissions decreased by 6 kilotons in 2019 compared to 2018, a decrease of almost 5 percent. The RIVM attributed this decrease to less livestock and greener stables.

The emission of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter "showed the same steady decrease as in recent years", the institute said.

And the emission of greenhouse gasses like carbon dioxide and methane decreased by 3 percent. Compared to 1990, the amount of greenhouse gas emissions in the Netherlands decreased by 53 percent.