Green party GroenLinks wants to use part of the A10-West in Amsterdam to create room for thousands of apartments. The party will presented the municipality of Amsterdam with their housing development plans on Monday, ANP reports.

“There is a housing crisis in the Netherlands”, the GroenLinks Amsterdam said. “Traffic on this highway causes air pollution, noise disturbance and a brutal separation between different city districts in Amsterdam. While much traffic does not even use the highway to get to Amsterdam, but as a transit road to other destinations.”

According to the party, other roads can easily take over the function the A10 in West performs at the moment.

The party also created proposals for other Dutch cities. One such proposal is to close the Rotterdam-The Hague Airport and use the space for 10 thousand new homes and a city park. In Eindhoven, GroenLinks suggests tunneling a part of the Kennedylaan to make space for more housing.

“We need to be smart and use the available space sustainably, as well as making decisions that people can profit from now and in the future. This means less pavement, less air traffic and more room for green areas and housing”, party leader Jesse Klaver said in a presentation video of the housing plan.