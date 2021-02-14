Saturday night, the police ended gatherings in various places in the Netherlands, which are currently not allowed due to the coronavirus measures.

Two people were arrested in Ritthem in Zeeland and 84 people received a fine. Sound equipment was also confiscated.

In Nijmegen (Gelderland), a big bonfire was going on at the Teersdijk caravan camp. At the end of the party, three people were arrested and fines were issued for violating the curfew, local newspaper De Gelderlander reports. The bonfire was extinguished by the fire brigade.

More than 100 young people had also gathered in the dunes near Zandvoort (Noord Holland). The police have sent them home. It is not known whether people were arrested or fined.

About the incident, the police wrote on Facebook: "Well dear parents, have a look at what all of you dear children have left behind! We have just cleaned up a delivery van full of rubbish for them!"