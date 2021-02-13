The daily number of SARS-CoV-2 infections have started to rise again. Another 4,229 people tested positive for the viral infection in the Netherlands on Saturday, reported public health agency RIVM. That brings the seven-day average to 3,475. The rolling average was eleven percent lower than it was a week ago.

Saturday's single-day tally was four percent lower than on Friday but was two percent higher than a week ago. It pushed infections for the calendar week up to 20,364, a 14 percent drop compared to the same period last week.

The three cities with the most new infections on Saturday were Rotterdam (165), Amsterdam (149), and The Hague (127). In Rotterdam, infections went up 35 percent compared to last week. In the Capital, this number was 15 percent. In the Hague, infections also rose by 20 percent compared to last Saturday.

The total number of Covid-19 patients being treated in hospitals decreased by two percent since the previous day. The weekly hospitalization rate dropped by six percent. Dutch hospitals treated a total of 1,863 Covid-19 patients on Saturday, a decrease of 41 patients compared to the previous day.

538 patients were stationed in intensive care wards, 4 more than the previous day. Another 1,325 patients were being treated in regular care, down 45 compared to Friday. If this current decreasing trend continues, there will be around 1,752 hospitalized Covid-19 patients Saturday next week.

Between the afternoons of Saturday and Sunday, hospitals admitted 214 new coronavirus patients. Among them, 182 were placed in regular care wards, a ten percent increase compared to last week. Another 32 patients were moved to the intensive care, a 45 percent increase compared to last Saturday.

An estimate from the RIVM also showed that 725,175 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered since January 6. That was an additional 30,287 injections in one day, bringing the average number of vaccines for the past week to 459,072.

Another 67 deaths were also reported as being caused by Covid-19, the RIVM said. That brought the seven-day average to 63. Fatal cases of the coronavirus disease went up by eleven percent for the week, the RIVM data showed.

To date, 1,025,837 people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the SARS-CoV2 infection. That includes 14,793 people who died from Covid-19.