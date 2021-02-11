Mark Rutte's VVD will not work with Thierry Baudet and his far-right FvD after the parliamentary elections, the current Prime Minister said on Op1 after reports of racist messages sent on FvD WhatsApp groups.

Earlier this week, screenshots surfaced showing texts messages sent by Baudet and other members of his party. Among other things, Baudet said that whites have a higher IQ than Hispanic and African people, and asked whether other members of the party would want their sister to come home with a black man, but using racial slurs.

According to Rutte, these messages crossed every line. He called them "disgusting, homophobic, and racist" on the television show. "I actually already didn't see it happening. But after these texts it has become really impossible nationwide to sit in a cabinet with Baudet."

Rutte also said that the VVD will campaign a bit in the coming period, but fighting the coronavirus remains the most important task. Where the agenda allows, Rutte wants to participate in debates and explain his plans for the Netherlands.

The parliamentary election will be held on March 17. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many polling stations will also open on March 15 and 17, so that voters can spread out more and maintain social distancing. Elderly voters will also be allowed to vote by mail.