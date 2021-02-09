Netherlands residents are increasingly careful with their online privacy. Last year 90 percent of internet users aged 12 and up took measures to protect their personal data online, compared to 79 percent in 2016, according to figures Statistics Netherlands (CBS) released on Tuesday.

77 percent of Dutch internet users said that they limited or denied access to their location last year, and 74 percent did not give permission for their data to be used for commercial purposes. In 2016, it was 49 percent and 62 percent respectively. More than 60 percent gave limited access to profile data and checked the security of a website before supplying personal information. 46 percent said they read the privacy statement before supplying their personal data.

Younger people - people with more experience online and with technology - are more likely to take measures to protect their privacy. 93 percent of 12 to 65-year-olds said they protect their personal data online. That dropped to 81 percent in the age group 65 to 75, and to 70 percent among people over the age of 75.

Netherlands residents are very good about online privacy compared to other European countries. Last year, the Netherlands had the highest percentage of internet users between the ages of 16 and 75 taking steps to protect their data online at 93 percent. The EU average is 78 percent. Austria and Finland came in joint second place with 90 percent. Romania was at the bottom with 52 percent.