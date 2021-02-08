Monday morning PostNL and DPD announced that they will not be delivering packages and mail to areas that are too dangerous for drivers to reach due to the icy roads.

“Safety is our main priority. We only deliver when it is safe”, a PostNL spokesperson said to ANP. The company said it will get in touch with customers whose deliveries will be late. Delivery indication times will be also be adjusted.

Due to the extreme weather conditions on Sunday, PostNL was also not able to pick up all packages from stores.

DPD reported canceling deliveries to Tynaarlo, Joure, Meppel and Rijssen. It is currently being discussed if other regions should also be marked off the list for Monday.

Postal services are already struggling to keep up with the increased workload during the lockdown. PostNL aims to catch up on the backlog in the coming days. “We are prioritizing the delivery of food and pharmaceutical items”, a spokesperson says. Regarding the mail, funeral cards and medical mail will be the first to reach customers' doorsteps.