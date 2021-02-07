The winter weather conditions continue to cause disturbances to travel in the Netherlands. While most public transport has been down all Sunday morning, the situation on motorways varies. “The right-hand lanes are generally passable, but they are still under winter condition. Slippery conditions are possible everywhere,” says Jan Riets Slippens of the infrastructure agency Rijkswaterstaat.

Slippens adds that around 1,200 people are currently working to make the roads more accessible. “We expect to be busy this evening, tonight, and probably tomorrow. But we will continue to plow now and sprinkle salt until the roads are completely black again,” said Slippens. As of Sunday noon, Rijkswaterstaat has already spread over 22 million kilos of salt.

Entrances and exits on motorways in and around Overijssel are particularly slippery, reports the travel association ANWB. The road conditions are hazardous as a result of the accumulated snow. Even a gritter got stuck.

In Arnhem, a snowplow hit the guardrail when it slipped off the road because of the icy conditions. As far as known, no one was injured.

Furthermore, Rijkswaterstaat warns that trees have fallen onto roads due to the strong winds. Motorists are thus cautioned not to make necessary journeys.

