The shelter locations for homeless people in Amsterdam will also be open during the day until next Sunday. The municipality has decided this because of the winter weather and because the lockdown would otherwise force homeless people to go to a walk-in facility.

According to alderwoman Simone Kukenheim of healthcare, it is now not safe to stay outside for a long time. "Due to the lockdown, many public locations in the city are closed, which means that homeless people have to rely on walk-in facilities during the day. That is why we have decided to open all shelter locations next week. Of course, we will observe the corona measures," she said.