To protest against the contribution of the aviation industry and Schiphol Airport to the climate crisis, activists of Extinction Rebellion turned up at various locations at the airport on Saturday. Some of them even took action behind passport control desks, according to a Livestream on Instagram. Seven activists have been arrested, reports NH Nieuws.

"I feel like I'm being sponsored to fly," said one of the campaigners on the stream. She said she bought a ticket for a three-hour flight for 44 euros, which shows how protesters got through passport control.

"As environmentalists, we will soon be flying to a destination in Europe. Everyone flies here as if it were the most normal thing in the world," proclaimed an activist.

Apart from passport control, there are groups of activists at Schiphol Plaza, and in departure hall two at the check-in desks. Some protest with banners, which, among other things, question the role of KLM.

Around noon, the military police informed NH Nieuws that seven activists had been arrested, five of them for vandalism and 2 for trespassing.

Although the demonstration initially had to end at noon, mayor Marianne Schuurmans of Haarlemmermeer has now given permission to continue the protest at Schiphol Plaza, under the condition that the corona measures are complied with.