The Dutch municipal health agencies GGD will close all test sites and vaccination locations on Sunday because of a Code Red weather alert throughout the country. The meteorological institute KNMI warns of heavy snowfall and strong gusts of wind.

Before the weather alert was announced, various GGD locations had already announced that they would close test and vaccination locations as a precaution.

In total, a new appointment will have to be made for about 40,000 people. Half of them had a test appointment, the other half would receive their vaccine. It may not be possible to call all those people on time.

Umbrella organization GGD-GHOR calls on people who do not receive a phone call not to come to the test or vaccination locations. "We will also make a new appointment for you after the weekend."